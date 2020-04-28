Go out your back yard and tan! Temps could soar to 18C later this week, says forecaster

Temperatures could soar to 18C later this week, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, Tuesday will be nice and sunny with a lighter breeze and will feel a little milder with temperatures up to 15C.

The weather will be staying dry and bright Wednesday and Thursday with the mercury getting up to 17C or 18C.

Alan added: "There is a risk of some rain from Thursday night but little hard to forecast the details at present and doesn't look too wet."

All credit for the "Go out your back and tan" headline goes to the Irish Daily Star!