The Saturday weather forecast is looking a lot better

According to Met Éireann it will be dry today, Saturday, May 2 with sunny spells to begin and end the day, but becoming cloudier during the afternoon. Feeling a little milder with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

A chilly night with clear spells and light easterly breezes. Some grass frost is possible, along with mist patches. Lowest temperatures ranging 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.