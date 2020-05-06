The Wednesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Today, Wednesday, May 6, will start out dry and bright, with sunny spells, however, cloud and showery rain will spread from the southwest through the afternoon and evening. Highs of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in the southeast with the warmest temperatures inland over the northern half of the province. Light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Tonight

Cloud and showery outbreaks of rain will continue to feed up over the country on Wednesday night. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southeast breezes.