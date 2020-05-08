What has the weather in store for us on Friday, May 8, 2020?

Today, Friday, May 8 will be cloudy and misty at first, sunny spells will develop fairly widely by late morning. Whilst most areas will be dry, an isolated showers may develop later in the day. It will be a mild day for most with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly dry, with clear spells. Isolated showers may persist for a time. In calm conditions, patches of mist and fog will develop. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.