A bit of everything, weather-wise today for the North West of Ireland

Today, Saturday, May 9 will be mostly warm and sunny, although showers, some heavy and with a risk of thunder, will develop during the afternoon. Warm for most, with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, but cooler in the north. Winds mostly light, north or variable, increasing moderate in northern parts later in the day.

TONIGHT

Showers clearing early giving a mostly dry night, it will gradually turn much colder from the north with lows of 4 to 6 degrees in the north, and 7 to 10 degrees in the south, with moderate northeast winds.