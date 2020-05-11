The weather forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

Patchy frost clearing soon after dawn. Cold, dry and bright today with sunny spells. Any overnight frost will clear quickly after dawn. Moderate northeast breezes will fall off light northerly later in the day. Afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cold with clear spells and light winds but cloud may move into northern parts of the province. Lowest temperatures will range from 0 or -1 degrees Celsius in the clearer areas, with a sharp grass frost and possibly some mist also around dawn to about 3 or 4 degrees in the cloudier areas.