Another cool but sunny day for Leitrim and surrounding areas on May 12, 2020

Today, Tuesday, May 12 will again be another cool day. Early frost and mist will clear after dawn. Some sunny spells are likely in the early morning but probably clouding up through the day but staying mostly dry. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in light occasionally moderate north to northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry and less cold than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.