Sunny but still very cold for Wednesday, May 13

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

There is a chance of isolated showers this morning but it will brighten up this afternoon

Today, Wednesday, May 13 will start off cool and partly cloudy with isolated showers, but it will brighten up by the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate easterly breezes.

TONIGHT

Cold and dry overnight with temperatures dropping to between -1 to +3 degrees with grass frost in places. Winds with be light to moderate and northeasterly in direction.