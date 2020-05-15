Cloudier conditions for Friday, May 15, 2020

It will be cloudier day overall today, Friday, May 15, although sunny spells will still occur, these at their best through the morning and evening hours. Isolated light showers will occur through the morning and the early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light northwest or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry with cloud breaking up and clear spells developing, just the odd coastal shower about in the northwest. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.