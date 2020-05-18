Cloudy with some light drizzle across the north west of Ireland

Today, Monday, May 18 will be cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in west and north Connacht and 14 to 16 degrees elsewhere. Southwest winds will be mainly light to moderate, but fresh at times near the coast.

TONIGHT

Tonight will continue cloudy with mist and outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds.