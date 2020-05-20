A mostly dry day on the way for Wednesday, May 20

Any mist or fog patches will lift this morning, Wednesday, May 20 to leave a mostly dry day with hazy sunshine. However, turning cloudier from the west during the afternoon with light rain on the west coast by evening. Warm, with highs of 18 to 21 degrees in a mostly moderate southerly breeze, increasing fresh on coasts.

TONIGHT

A band of light rain will cross the province tonight, with a clearance following from the west. Lows of 8 or 9 degrees in a light westerly breeze.