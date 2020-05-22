Very blustery conditions across the country today

Today, Friday, May 22 will be cool, windy and showery with strong, very gusty southwest winds and gales near coasts. There'll be frequent heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will continue quite windy and showery with fresh to strong, gusty southwest winds and gales near northwest coasts. There'll be further heavy showers of rain or hail, some of them thundery. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.