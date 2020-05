Today, Thursday, May 28 will be a warm day. It will be dry and sunny with light to moderate southeasterly breezes. Highest temperatures will generally range between 23 and 26 degrees, but temperatures possibly reaching a little higher locally in parts of the west.

TONIGHT

Generally dry with clear periods and patchy mist in places. Overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in a light southerly breeze.