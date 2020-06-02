A change in the weather from today, Tuesday, June 2

Dry with sunny spells to begin with today, Tuesday, June 2, but cloud will build during the afternoon with outbreaks of rain or showers developing from late afternoon and becoming widespread in the evening. Maximum temperatures will range 18 to 24 degrees, generally, but it will be a bit cooler near west and northwest coasts in a light to moderate northwest wind.

TONIGHT

Showery rain will continue to spread southeastwards over the country on tonight. Although most accumulations are expected to be small, there is a slight chance of some heavier bursts in parts of the east and southeast. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees freshening north to northwest winds.