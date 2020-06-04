What has the weather in store for us on Thursday, June 4

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, though most areas will be dry in the evening. Highest temperatures 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, mildest and driest in the southeast. Northwest breezes will be mostly moderate, occasionally fresh.

TONIGHT

Most areas will be dry, though showers will develop across Atlantic counties later. Lowest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate northwest breezes.