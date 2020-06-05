The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Today, Friday, June 5 will be a cool and blustery day with sunshine and scattered showers. Some showers may be heavy and thundery. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds.

TONIGHT

Becoming wet and windy in the north early Friday night, with rain becoming widespread through Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster. Holding mostly dry further south with cloud increasing towards dawn. Lows of 5 to 7 degrees and feeling unseasonably cold in a strong northwesterly wind, with gales on northern coasts.