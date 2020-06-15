More heavy, thundery showers are on the way for the North West of Ireland

Isolated showers and mist patches this morning will give way early to mainly dry weather with sunny spells. Another round of showers will develop by lunchtime and will be heavy with the chance of thunder. Showers most frequent over the north and east of the province. Highest temperatures between 20 and 24 degrees in the east and south of the province, closer to 17 degrees around the coast. Winds will be light variable over land.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry as the showers become isolated and less intense. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light northerly winds developing.