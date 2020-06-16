The Tuesday weather forecast for Connacht

Today, Tuesday, June 16 will be mainly dry in the morning, there'll be isolated showers becoming more frequent and widespread in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 15 or 16 degrees generally, a few degrees lower at the coast as light northerly winds develop.

TONIGHT

The outlook for tonight, is for mainly dry weather for much of the country once again as showers become isolated across the south of the country, still heavy in nature. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds.