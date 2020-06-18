WARNING: Status Yellow heavy rainfall alert remains in place for Leitrim and surrounding counties

After mist and fog patches clear occasional sunny spells will develop with and the risk of Isolated heavy showers through the afternoon in the east of the region. More widespread rain will extend from the east later in the evening. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight, moderate to occasionally heavy rain will extend to all but the southwest of the region. Rainfall will gradually ease and become patchier towards morning. Minimum of 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds.