Some lovely weather early on but more showers will move in as the day progresses

Any early bright or sunny spells today, Saturday, June 20 will soon give way to increasing cloud from the Atlantic with patchy rain and drizzle developing during the morning. More persistent rain will move in from the southwest during the afternoon, with some heavy bursts in places. It will become windy too, with moderate to fresh and blustery southeasterly winds developing during the morning, becoming strong to near gale in coastal areas. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

TONIGHT

Remaining outbreaks of rain in the north and east clearing overnight with clear spells developing. Scattered showers will, however, follow from the Atlantic to affect mainly parts of the west and north overnight. Minimum temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong near Atlantic coasts.