Overcast with outbreaks of heavy rain for the North West of Ireland

Tuesday will be mostly overcast, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Mist and fog patches on hills and on the coast also. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 Celsius. Winds mostly moderate southwesterly, fresh to strong on the west coast.

TONIGHT

Cloudy in most areas, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but drier in the west and northwest. Misty in places, with fog patches. A few clear spells may develop in the northwest. Min. 8 to 11 degrees in the Ulster and Connacht, 12 to 14 degrees in Leinster and Munster. Winds light west to northwest or variable.