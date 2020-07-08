What has the weather in store for us on Wednesday, July 8?

Today, Wednesday, July 8 will be start mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of which will be in the northwest. It will turn cloudier in the afternoon, with rain returning. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. Winds will be light easterly or variable.

TONIGHT

Rain and drizzle clearing away east leaving a mostly cloudy misty night for southern parts and minimum temperatures here of 10 to 13 degrees. Dry with good clears spells elsewhere, allowing minimum temperatures to drop to 6 to 9 degrees in light northerly breezes.