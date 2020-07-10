Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunny spells and heavy showers promised for the North West of Ireland today
There will be sunny spells and showers today
Sunny spells and scattered showers today Friday, with some heavy ones, before becoming mostly dry into the evening. Feeling fresh in moderate northwest breezes; highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.
TONIGHT
Dry with long clear spells, apart from some showers across the northwest. Chilly for early July with lowest temperatures 4 to 9 degrees Celsius in light northerly breezes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on