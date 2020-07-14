The weather forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Today, Tuesday, July 14 will see rain and drizzle in western areas spreading eastwards across the province during the morning. There will be some persistent falls for a time but during the afternoon the rain will ease off and good dry intervals will develop later in the day. It will be rather cool, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.