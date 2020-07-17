Some patchy rain this morning but it will start to clear later

According to Met Éireann today's (Friday, July 17) rain will extend southeastwards during the morning, becoming patchier through the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees. Winds will be moderate to fresh and southwest to westerly in direction.

TONIGHT

Patchy rain and drizzle will continue to extend southeastwards to south Leinster and Munster. Elsewhere it will become fresher with a mix of cloud and occasional clear breaks developing. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.