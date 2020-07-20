Get out and enjoy the sunshine today, Monday, July 20

Today will be a mainly dry day with good sunny spells but there will be some isolated showers throughout the day. Cool for the time of year with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be generally dry with clear spells though isolated showers will continue. Some mist and fog patches will develop in places overnight. Cool with minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. Winds will be light southwesterly or variable in direction.