More rain on the way for the North West of Ireland on Friday

Rain in western areas early this morning, July 24 will spread to all parts by the afternoon and will be heavy at times. The widespread rain will clear eastwards later in the afternoon, but will be followed by scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

TONIGHT

Rain will continue in the northeast and east early tonight, with some heavy bursts possible, but will clear away to the east overnight. Somewhat drier elsewhere, but scattered showers in Atlantic counties will move eastwards through the night. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate southerly winds will gradually veer westerly overnight.