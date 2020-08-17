A mostly cloudy start to the week with rain on the way later today

Today, Monday, August 17 will be mostly cloudy across Connacht with spells of rain, which will be heavy and thundery at times this afternoon and evening with localised flooding, especially in the south of the region. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, with light northeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight, there'll be spells of heavy or thundery rain and localised flooding. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.