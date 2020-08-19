The Wednesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Starting mostly cloudy today, Wednesday, August 19 with rain extending from the south through the morning, becoming heavy at times. It will gradually clear northern parts by evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty east wind veering southeasterly with the passage of the rain.

TONIGHT

Rain in the south will extend northward overnight, becoming heavy at times, with southeast winds becoming fresh to strong and gusty for a time along the east coast. Elsewhere winds will be mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly with Low temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.