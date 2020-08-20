Thursday, August 20

Status Yellow rain warning in place for Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning following Storm Ellen.

We can expected heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today (Thursday, August 20) and throughout tonight.

The warning is valid until 5am tomorrow, Friday, August 21.