Thursday, August 20
Status Yellow rain warning in place for Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan
Weather alert: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rain warning
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning following Storm Ellen.
We can expected heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today (Thursday, August 20) and throughout tonight.
The warning is valid until 5am tomorrow, Friday, August 21.
