Cloudy conditions to kick off the weekend for the North West of Ireland

Fairly cloudy today, Saturday, August 22 with showers or longer spells of rain moving in from the west. However, it looks set to become mostly dry by evening with sunny spells and just well-scattered showers. Top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in fresh west or southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Clear spells and scattered showers overnight, a few heavy ones possible. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.