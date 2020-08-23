What has the weather in store for us on Sunday, August 23?
More mixed weather conditions on the way
Today, Sunday, August 23 will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers and winds will be noticeably lighter than in preceding days. Top temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light or moderate northwest breezes.
TONIGHT
Scattered showers continuing overnight with a chance of more persistent rain for a time in southern coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes.
