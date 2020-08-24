More heavy rain and a risk of flooding for Monday, August 24, 2020

Much of today, Monday, August 24 will be mostly dry and bright with just the odd shower here and there. Winds mostly light and afternoon temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. However later in the afternoon cloud will thicken and southeasterly winds will freshen and rain will move into southern parts by nightfall.

TONIGHT

Very wet conditions are expected countrywide tonight with heavy rain. There will be thundery downpours at times leading to flooding (danger of both surface and river) in some areas with southern and western counties most at risk.