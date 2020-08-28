August 28
The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland
Cool and breezy conditions today
Cool and breezy today, Friday, August 28. Mostly cloudy to begin, with showers or longer spells of rain, but brightening up during the afternoon with the showers becoming increasingly isolated. Fresh and gusty northerly winds will be strong near the coast. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees.
TONIGHT
Any remaining showers will die out on Friday night and long clear spells will develop. Lows of 7 to 10 degrees with northerly winds gradually moderating.
