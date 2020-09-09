More dry and sunny weather coming for Thursday, September 10, 2020

Today, Thursday, September 10 will be dry and bright, with sunny spells, but there is a small chance of a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Cooler and fresher than recent days. Maximum temperatures 14 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds, fresh on the north coast.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry overnight, with clear spells. In slack winds, a few mist patches may develop. Minimum temperatures 6 to 8 degrees, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.