What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, October 1?

Today, Thursday, October 1 will bring a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and possibly thundery too. A cool day with highest temperatures of just 10 or 11 degrees in light westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Showers will become mainly confined to the east and north with long clear spells developing elsewhere. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees with some grass frost possible. Winds will be light to moderate, northerly in direction.