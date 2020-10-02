October 2, 2020

The Friday weather forecast

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Sunny spells expected today

Today, Friday, October 2 will be a bright day with sunny spells and a good deal of dry weather. Some scattered showers also, these mainly in coastal areas. Cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.