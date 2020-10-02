October 2, 2020
The Friday weather forecast
Sunny spells expected today
Today, Friday, October 2 will be a bright day with sunny spells and a good deal of dry weather. Some scattered showers also, these mainly in coastal areas. Cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.
