Heavy and prolonged rain on the way today

It will start off wet in most areas with heavy and prolonged rain leading to a risk of localised flooding today, Sunday, October 4. Eastern parts will begin to clear during the morning, however the rain will persist in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds, which will ease light northerly as the rain clears.

TONIGHT

The rain will gradually ease overnight, becoming more showery in western parts. Remaining mostly cloudy and dry in the east with just the risk of isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in mostly light to moderate northwesterly winds.