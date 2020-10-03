Status Yellow rainfall warning in Sunday, October 4

A Status Yellow - rainfall warning is in place for counties Leitrim, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo for tomorrow, Sunday, October 4.

Heavy and persistent rainfall with totals of 25 to 40mm expected, higher totals over mountainous areas. This may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.

The warning is valid from 7am tomorrow until 11pm on Sunday night.

A second Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Sunday for counties Donegal, Mayo and Sligo with mean wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 100 km/h expected.