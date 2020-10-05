The Monday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Today, Monday, October 5, rain and drizzle will continue through the morning, but will clear eastwards in the afternoon with bright or sunny spells developing. Showers will move in from the west in the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight showers or longer spells of rain will affect much of the country. It will be blustery in Munster with fresh, gusty westerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.