And the rain continues today, Tuesday, October 6

Generally cloudy this morning, Tuesday, October 6 with widespread showers which will continue throughout the day, some heavy, with some longer spells of rain at times and some sunny spells. Showers will tend to ease towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong at times along coasts.

TONIGHT

Tonight, showers will continue to ease and become more isolated. Feeling cool with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, coolest further inland, with long clear spells and moderate to fresh westerly winds.