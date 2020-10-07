Persistent and heavy rain forecast for this afternoon

Today, Wednesday, October 7 will begin mainly bright with just some isolated showers. Cloud will increase from the southwest later in the morning ahead of persistent rain arriving in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes, backing southerly ahead of the rain.

TONIGHT

Persistent and potentially heavy rain in all areas overnight as it continues to track northeastwards, though some dry intervals may develop in southern coastal counties before a further band of rain pushes in from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in light to moderate southwesterly winds which will increase fresh to strong on southern coastal counties during the night.