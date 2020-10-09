The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Today, Friday, October 9 there will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, but showers will become more isolated by evening. Some showers will be heavy, with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue tonight. Lowest temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees and westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, strong at times in coastal areas.