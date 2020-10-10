Showery conditions continue today, Saturday, October 10
The showers are continuing
Today, Saturday, October 10 will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Staying cool and breezy with highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.
TONIGHT
Some isolated showers in the northwest early in the night, but otherwise it will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.
