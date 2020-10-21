The Wednesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland
Showers are on the way this afternoon
Today, Wednesday, October 21 will start mostly cloudy with scattered showers, however sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in a cool moderate to fresh northerly wind.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the north and northeast, drier elsewhere. Lowest temperatures dropping to 6 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly breezes.
