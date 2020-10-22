More rain on the way for Thursday, October 22

Dry for much of the day with occasional spells of sunshine however cloud will increase from the west through the afternoon with rain extending from the Atlantic later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly light west to southwest breezes, backing southerly by evening.

TONIGHT

A band of rain will extend from the west across the country overnight, with clear spells and scattered showers following into the west before dawn. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly winds veering westerly.