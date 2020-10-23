The Friday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Once again, most areas will hold dry for daylight hours today, Friday, October 23 with good sunny spells and well scattered showers, mainly in the west. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southwest breezes. Later in the evening rain will move into the west

TONIGHT

Wet and very windy weather will move into Atlantic counties early in the night and extend countrywide later. The heaviest of the rain will continue across Atlantic counties overnight with some possible flooding here. Coolest early on with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius, in strong to gale force south to southwest winds.