Status Yellow weather alert issued for 10 counties
A Status Yellow Rainfall warning has been issued for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
Met Éireann is warning of heavy and persistent rain overnight tonight, Wednesday, October 28 through to Friday morning. This will lead to some flooding and disruption. Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely, with higher values in mountainous regions.
