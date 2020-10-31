The Saturday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Wet and very windy today, Saturday morning with showery outbreaks of rain. Severe and potentially damaging gusts for a time with weather warnings in operation. Staying very windy during the afternoon with a mix of dry periods and squally showers. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees occurring early in the day but turning much cooler during the day.

TONIGHT

A further spell of wet and windy weather will spread from the Atlantic tonight. Rain will sweep into Munster early on and extend nationwide early in the night accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, coldest early in the night over Ulster.