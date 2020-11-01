More heavy rain on the way today, Sunday, November 1

Rain will clear north-eastwards today, Sunday morning, November 1 to leave it predominantly dry for a time with bright spells and just the isolated shower. However, another pulse of heavy rain will extend across the country during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds, potentially increasing to gale force.

TONIGHT

Rain will persist overnight with a risk of some localised flooding. Very mild air moving in across the south of the country but cooler in the northwest. A risk of very strong winds developing for a time.